Aviva India appoints Neil Karia as CFO

Aviva Life Insurance, a private life insurer, has announced the appointment of Neil Karia as the Chief Financial Officer. He will be based at the company’s Gurugram headquarters.

Karia will be responsible for strategic planning, treasury and financial performance management. He will play an important role in achieving the company’s strategic growth plans, strengthening customer focus and reinforcing Aviva’s position as India’s ‘most trusted private life insurance brand’.

Commenting on this appointment, Trevor Bull, Managing Director& CEO, Aviva India, said: “Given he has been part of the Aviva International family for more than five years, he has a deep knowledge of our core values and an overriding focus on the customer as well as key operations of the company. With his appointment as a member of the local executive team, we are confident he will play a key part in leading the company into a new phase of growth.”