Axis Bank Q3 profit up 4.5% at ₹1,757 cr

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
Private sector lender Axis Bank reported a 4.5 per cent increase in its net profit in the third quarter of the fiscal with healthy growth in balance sheet but elevated slippages.
The bank’s net profit rose to ₹1,757 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against ₹1,680.85 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income grew by 7.5 per cent to ₹19,494.87 crore (₹18,130.42 crore).
The bank’s net interest income grew 15 per cent to ₹6,453 crore (₹5,604 crore). Net interest margin for the October to December 2019 quarter was 3.57 per cent and for the nine months of the fiscal year was 3.49 per cent.
Other income, however, declined by 5.3 per cent to ₹3,786.57 crore in the quarter under review. Axis Bank attributed this to a drop in miscellaneous income which stood at ₹497 crore in the third quarter compared to ₹1,007 crore in the third quarter last year, which included one significant recovery for ₹800 crore.
The bank’s provisions rose to ₹3,470.92 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal, which was 13.6 per cent higher than ₹3,054.51 crore a year ago.
“The bank has recognised slippages of ₹6,214 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20, compared to ₹4,983 crore in the second quarter and ₹3,746 crore in the third quarter last fiscal,” it said.
Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were ₹ 2,422 crore while write-offs were ₹ 2,790 crore.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...