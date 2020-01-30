Axis Bank to raise up to ₹4,175 cr via NCDs

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday said it plans to raise up to ₹4,175 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“The committee of whole-time directors of the Bank, today approved the allotment of 41,750 senior unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹10 lakh each, for cash, at par aggregating to ₹4,175 crore,” Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon rate for the issue will be 7.65 per cent per annum, the filing added.

The said debentures rated ‘AAA/Stable’ by rating agencies CRISIL and ICRA, will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE and NSE, the filing said.

The shares of Axis Bank were trading at ₹729.80 a piece on BSE, down 0.75 per cent from the previous close.