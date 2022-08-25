Axis Bank to roll out campaign with KMRL for its Kochi1 card

Axis Bank has decided to roll out campaigns along with the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd to promote its Kochi1 card amongst metro commuters. This would help daily commuters save considerably more with discounted metro fares.

The cardholders also get lounge access and discount on bus tickets, making the Kochi1 card popular among Kochiites, Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head - Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said.

There are also plans to introduce the card in the proposed water metro service in the city soon, he told reporters.

Moghe was in Kochi to launch a wide array of offers for its Kochi1 Card customers as part of Onam l offer. The Bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to provide discounts on recharges, utility and bill payments, making Kochi1 Card the one-stop solution for all the needs of Kochiites.

Also, Axis Bank’s flagship ‘Dining Delights’ offer has been extended to Kochi1 card holders, through which they can avail discounts on food and beverage bills. Customers can also avail attractive dine-out deals with EazyDiner when using their Kochi1 card.

The bank has tied up with 30+ merchants in Kochi providing exclusive local offers to the cardholders. Additionally, 50+ RuPay retail offers with global and pan-India brands have been made available.

“It is our constant endeavour to bring convenience to our customers and strengthen our offerings to suit their requirements. We are keen to capture and enhance the true spirit of Kochi this festival season with new benefits and offers on the Kochi1 card”.