Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Punjab & Sind Bank have partnered to offer protection and savings life insurance plans to the bank’s customers.

Punjab & Sind Bank is the 25th commercial bank to partner with Bajaj Allianz Life for distributing its life goals-based product suite, the companies said in a joint release.

“The bank is diversifying its third-party product portfolio and, with this tie-up, we are happy to announce the introduction of credit life protection for our loan customers,” said Punjab & Sind Bank MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha.

The partnership will allow Punjab & Sind Bank’s new and existing customers access retail life insurance products from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, including term, savings, retirement, and investment options.

The life insurer will respond to customer support requests made via WhatsApp or the Bajaj Allianz Life LifeAssist app, the release said.