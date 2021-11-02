Money & Banking

Bank of Baroda signs MoU with NCDEX e-Markets

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2021

To become a “clearing bank” for handling financial transactions in NeML marketplace

Bank of Baroda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NCDEX e Markets Ltd (NEML) to become a “clearing bank” for handling financial transactions in the NeML market place and procurement/auction platform.

NEML, a wholly-owned subsidiary of agricultural commodity exchange, NCDEX, is an online commodities spot market and services company.

Jagdish Tungaria, Zonal Head, Mumbai, BoB, said: “This tie-up opens up multiple opportunities for both institutions. The bank will partner with agriculture marketing federations and other procurement agencies across the country and increase its presence in agri e-commerce through its wide network across the country.

Mrugank Paranjape, MD and CEO, NEML, said this tie-up will help NeML members across the country to further their agriculture businesses.

Published on November 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Bank of Baroda
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like