Bank of India (BoI) has paid ₹935.44 crore dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to Government of India.
Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director & CEO, presented the dividend cheque on Wedneday to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Government holds 73.38 per cent stake in the public sector bank. The bank had declared a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share (28%) for the financial year 2023-24.
For FY24, BoI’s net profit jumped 57 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,318 crore against ₹4,023 crore in FY23.
