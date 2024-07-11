Bank of India (BoI) has paid ₹935.44 crore dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to Government of India.

Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director & CEO, presented the dividend cheque on Wedneday to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Government holds 73.38 per cent stake in the public sector bank. The bank had declared a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share (28%) for the financial year 2023-24.

For FY24, BoI’s net profit jumped 57 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,318 crore against ₹4,023 crore in FY23.

Related Topics