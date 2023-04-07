Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has launched in select regions, a digitised personal loan for customers and enhanced its WhatsApp banking with the addition of “apply for loan” and “loan balance inquiry features” as part of its ease of banking initiative for customers.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank, in a statement said, the existing customers in Pune region (Pune West, Pune City & Pune East), Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna and Chandigarh can avail loan up to ₹20 lakhs through digitised medium.

Further, the bank’s internet banking has got a new payment gateway through integration with a Fintech firm, whereby users can make payments on a wide range of merchant websites.