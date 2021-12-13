Bank unions ready to defer strike, if govt drops plan to introduce Banking Privatisation Bill: AIBEA

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Bank unions are ready to reconsider their two day strike on December 16-17 if the government were to give an assurance that the proposed Banking Bill will not be introduced in the ongoing winter session, C H Venkatachalam, General Secrerary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has said.
“The strike is because of the Bill. If the government says that the Bill will not come in this session, then we will not insist on strike,” Venkatachalam told BusinessLine.
Also read: Bank unions call for two-day nationwide bank strike on Dec 16-17
He said that this stance of the bank unions had been conveyed to the Indian Banks Association(IBA), which had a meeting with the bank unions two days back to avert the strike on December 16-17.
All eyes are now on the conciliation meeting slated for December 14. It maybe recalled that the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner Joshi had last week adjourned the meeting to December 14.
Venkatachalam said that bank privatisation would lead to savings of public —huge social capital of a developing country like India—go into the wrong hands of private sector.
“Today we are opposing privatisation not because we are opposed to BJP or not because we are opposed to Prime Minister Modi or not because we are opposed to any dogma. It is our practical experience as banking employees association. We have seen several bank failures in private hands in the 1950s and our apprehension is once again the same danger will come. Unlike last time, this time the money involved is huge”, he added.
Also in a privatised setup there is a risk of funds not being deployed to the real needy sector (like priority sector), he added.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...