Money & Banking

Banks plan to close most branches during lockdown: Sources

Reuters NEW DELHI/MUMBAI | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

India’s central bank and major lenders are considering shutting down most branches across the country to prevent tens of thousands of employees from getting infected with the coronavirus, four sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

India is still very much a cash society, and banks have been exempted from a 21-day lockdown that began this week as they are considered an essential service.

Under the plan, there would likely be only one bank open every five kilometres in major cities, the sources said, declining to be identified as it has not yet been publicly disclosed.

In the countryside, where 70 per cent of people live and often rely only on cash, banks will likely operate on alternate days, and redeploy staff to only allow disbursal of welfare cash to the poor, one of the sources said.

“The general guideline is that branch operation should largely be for villages just to take care of those people who are not familiar with digital transactions,” a senior banker with a state-run bank told Reuters. “Informally, banks are talking to each other to cope up with a situation where there will be some rush for cash withdrawal because it is expected the government will provide cash for the poor directly into their accounts.”

Published on March 26, 2020
banking
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI doubles the variable rate repo auction amount to ₹50,000 cr