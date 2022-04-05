Banks report surge in advances as economic activities normalise

Reflecting recovery in the economy after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, advances by a number of banks grew sharply by the end of FY22.

Provisional data

Ahead of their fourth quarter results, many banks have released provisional data which revealed that their advances surged by nearly double digits on a year-on-year basis by Q4 FY22.

While private sector lender HDFC Bank had reported a 20.9 per cent growth in its total advances on a year-on-year basis by March 31, 2022, IndusInd Bank registered a 13 per cent increase in net advances to ₹2,39,307 crore in the same period. On a quarterly basis, IndusInd Bank’s net advances grew by 5 per cent to ₹2,28,583 crore by December 31, 2021.

Both Federal Bank and CSB Bank also reported over 9 per cent growth in advances by March-end, 2022, on an annual basis.

Federal Bank’s gross advances rose by 9.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,47,644 crore by March 31, 2022, while CSB Bank reported a 9.1 per cent jump in gross advances to ₹15,998.02 crore in the same period

Similarly, by the end of FY22, Yes Bank’s net advances grew 8.8 per cent to ₹1,81,508 crore from ₹1,66,893 crore as on March 31, 2021. On a quarterly basis, advances grew by three per cent.

Rise in credit offtake

Improvement in credit demand is also reflected in recent data from the Reserve Bank of India. For the fortnight ended March 11, 2022, credit offtake grew by 8.5 per cent against 6.36 per cent for the fortnight ended March 12, 2021. While credit demand continues to be led by the retail segment, corporate credit demand too seems to be picking up now.

Further, with the doing away of most restrictions, contact intensive sectors such as hospitality, travel and entertainment are also likely to require funding for re-opening and expansion.

Most lenders have reported continued demand for loans while pointing out that the third wave of the pandemic did not have much of an impact on economic activity.

ICRA has estimated that bank credit grew by 8.3 per cent in 2021-22 from 5.5 per cent in 2020-21.

“After witnessing modest credit growth in recent years, outlook for bank credit growth is expected to remain positive due to economic expansion, rise in government and private capex (specially, capex for renewables and production linked incentive schemes), extended ECLGS support, and retail credit push,” said a recent report by CareEdge. It added that medium-term prospects look promising with diminished corporate stress and increased provisioning levels across banks.