BBB recommends Atul Kumar Goel for PNB MD & CEO’s position

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 08, 2021

Atul Kumar Goel MD and CEO

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the candidature of Atul Kumar Goel for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Currently, Goel is the MD & CEO of UCO Bank. He has been at the helm of the Kolkata-headquartered public sector bank since November 2018.

The top position at PNB will become vacant once Ch.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao completes his tenure on January 31, 2022. Rao has been MD & CEO of PNB since October 2019.

The Board also recommended the candidature of Ajay Kumar Srivastava (currently Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank) as the candidate on the Reserve List for the MD & CEO vacancy in PNB.

The Board, in a statement, said it interfaced with 11 candidates on September 8, 2021 for the forthcoming position of MD & CEO of PNB.

Published on September 08, 2021

Punjab National Bank
