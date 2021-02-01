Budget proposes ₹20,000-cr recapitalisation for PSBs in 2021-22

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will infuse ₹20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22 to meet the regulatory norms.
For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision of ₹20,000 crore for recapitalisation.
"To further consolidate the financial capacity of PSBs, further recapitalization of ₹20,000 crore is proposed in 2021-22," she said while presenting the Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.
During 2019-20, the government had proposed to make a ₹70,000-crore capital infusion into the PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.
However, the government refrained from committing any capital for the PSBs in the Budget 2020-21, hoping that the lenders will raise funds from the market depending on the requirements.
In September 2020, Parliament approved ₹20,000 crore capital infusion for PSBs as part of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.
Of this, the government provided ₹5,500 crore to Punjab & Sind Bank in November 2020, to meet the regulatory capital requirement.
The Finance Minister further said the government had approved an increase in the Deposit Insurance cover from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakhs for bank customers last year.
"I shall be moving amendments to the DICGC Act, 1961 in this Session itself to streamline the provisions, so that if a bank is temporarily unable to fulfil its obligations, the depositors of such a bank can get easy and time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of the deposit insurance cover," she said.
This would help the depositors of banks that are currently under stress, she added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...