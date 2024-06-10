Fintech platform, CASHe, has crossed ₹10,000 crore in loan disbursals. It has disbursed over three million loans to over two million customers. It has an active customer base of over 1.3 million users.

The credit-led, AI-based financial platform has achieved over 40 million user registrations and 55 million app downloads. According to the company, it now covers 18,200 pin codes across the country with 65 per cent of its user base coming from tier-2, tier-3, and smaller towns across India.

CASHe’s product offerings include short-term personal loans, credit lines, BNPL services, and innovative products like Travel Now Pay Later, credit on WhatsApp, insurance, and cross-selling investment products through its wealth management services.

Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO of CASHe, said, “At CASHe, we strive to make finance more accessible, affordable, and transparent through the use of technology. Our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and strong partnerships with our lending collaborators has enabled us to achieve this success, and we are confident that we will reach even greater heights in the future.”

CASHe’s revenue from operations surged 2.2 times to ₹560 crore during FY23, compared to ₹257.5 crore in FY22. The platform is expected to continue its growth trajectory this year, with the company projecting full-year profitability backed by solid fundamentals.

With over 50 ecosystem partnerships, including e-commerce giants, CASHe offers a hassle-free loan experience for underserved working professionals, fully digitalised with minimal documentation and alternative data. It includes semi-secured loans for electric 2-wheeler vehicles (EV) and education, aiming to attract a wider customer base and meet the demand for sustainable transportation and education financing.

Additionally, CASHe has developed a comprehensive co-lending platform with end-to-end digital sourcing and underwriting technology, deployed across multiple financial institutions and integrated with various third-party financial platforms.

