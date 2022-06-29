Cashfree Payments says its tokenisation solution offers interoperability across payment gateways

Cashfree Payments on Wednesday said its tokenisation solution called Token Vault will offer interoperability in card tokenisation.

“Token Vault’s interoperability feature will help businesses who use multiple payment gateways to process tokenised card transactions across any payment gateway and card network of their choice,” it said in a statement.

Businesses using Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway can integrate with Token Vault to tokenise the cards issued by all major card networks, including RuPay, Visa and Mastercard, it further said.

“With a single integration with Cashfree Payments’ Token Vault, businesses can stay RBI compliant, by tokenising customers’ cards at the time of checkout, and in future process these saved card transactions through any payment gateway partner or card network,” it said.