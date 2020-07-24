CCC opposes banks compelling pensioners to visit branches to collect Form XVI, interest certificate

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
“Is the government’s advisory urging people to remain indoors during the current pandemic applicable to every citizen? If so, why are banks insisting pensioners to visit the branch to collect our Form XVI – income statement for filing Income Tax Return? Can’t they email it or send it by post or courier?” asked a pensioner/ senior citizensounding furious.
The issue might sound menial, but the pensioner voiced disapproval, stating “we are going against the government’s advisory. It is not good”.
The issue, meanwhile, has been taken up by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC), which hasappealed to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance/ Pensions to direct banks to send the form by post.
K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, CCC has alleged banks of being insensitive to the government advisory and the inconvenience and risk that such citizens would be exposed to by insisting they visit the branch to collect not just the Form XVI but interest certificate as well.
“First of all, public transport is off the road in many States; even if it is available, such seniors would be at high risk. The government should intervene to put an end to this,” he said.
Meanwhile, the footfall at bank branches seem to be on the rise. With skeletal staff and rising requests from the public for various services such as updation of passbook, request for cheque book, facilitation of internet banking services, withdrawal of cash in bulk, and loan enquiry, bank staff say that they are finding it extremely difficult to handle too many tasks.
It is reliably learnt that some of the banks have asked the staff at select branches to report for work every day.
That’s not all. A flying squad team to check Covid-19’s spread slapped a fine on three private banks in Saibaba Colony for violation of social distancing norms, use of air-conditioner, and employees without mask.
