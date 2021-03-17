Chirag Gandhi is new MD Senior Advisor, Team Head, at Julius Baer India

Global wealth manager Julius Baer has appointed Chirag Gandhi as MD Senior Advisor, Team Head, based in New Delhi. It has also inducted five senior relationship managers to the India franchise during the calendar year.

The firm also welcomed a team of bankers from Avendus — Manish Khaitan in Mumbai and Abhinav Kumar in Bangalore — to further strengthen its west and south India coverage, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Julius Baer India also recently promoted Anand Khatau to Managing Director.