Consultant for MARS: Pension regulator comes with new RFP

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Pension regulator Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) has come up with a new Request for Proposal (RFP) for appointment of a consultant to help design a Minimum Assured Return Scheme (MARS) under the National Pension System (NPS).
The new RFP has relaxed the eligibility criteria set earlier for a bidder and has now allowed those with experience of designing or development of atleast one scheme with guarantee for its client, to bid for the consultant role, sources close to the development said.
The eligibility criteria had to be tweaked as the response for the previous RFP— issued in May this year— was very tepid with only one entity showing interest, they added.
The earlier RFP mandated that a bidder, which has to be a corporate entity registered in India, should have experience of designing or development of schemes of guarantee with atleast three schemes being in operation or running in India, after being offered by its clients to the public at large. This RFP was cancelled on July 22.
The whole idea behind having MARS is to have a separate scheme that can offer a guaranteed minimum rate of return to NPS subscribers, especially those who are risk averse. Currently, the NPS gives returns annually, based on prevailing market conditions.
The appointed consultant, with requisite actuarial skills, is expected to help formulate or design a MARS that can be offered to existing and prospective subscribers by the pension funds.
The chosen consultant is also expected to set up a procedure to evaluate and approve basic scheme design modifications by the pension funds and supervise MARS. The consultant would be required to prescribe fees, solvency requirements, risk management and reporting mechanisms for pension funds in respect of MARS.
To enable pension funds and its sponsors to offer MARS like products, PFRDA has already tweaked the capital requirement norms for the sponsors and stipulated higher net worth and paid up capital for those looking to set up pension funds in the country. As such products carry risk, it is better to be well capitalised to take care of eventualities, experts said.
India’s pension assets under management have already crossed the ₹6 lakh crore mark and are expected to touch ₹7.5 lakh crore by end March this fiscal. PFRDA is aiming for AUM of ₹30 lakh crore by the year 2030.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...