Covid-19 treatment: Insurers approach Centre for package rates

With hospitals charging different rates for the treatment of Covid-19, general insurance and standalone health insurance companies have asked the government to consider standardising the rates for procedures and issuing package rates.

Sources said the General Insurance Council (GIC) has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Insurance companies have asked the government if they can come out with package rates for inpatient treatment of coronavirus. We feel there is some scope for misuse and we want the government to arrive at fair package rates,” said an insurer.

Another insurance executive noted that standardised rates will help both insured and uninsured patients. “As in the case for testing, there are different standards of charges for inpatient treatment. Insurers are saying that this is a national effort; we need to conserve money and pay for all policyholders who require treatment. Even for uninsured patients, there should be standardised rates,” he said.

While Covid-19 treatment is available at government hospitals, patients are also being treated at a number of designated private hospitals. Apart from facilities like testing and special isolation wards, patients often also require ICU and ventilator support.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has said customers with existing health insurance policies will also get Covid-19 cover. It has asked insurers to expeditiously process all such claims.

Many insurers have also launched special Covid-19 risk health covers.