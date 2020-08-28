CUB launches ‘Video KYC’ facility

Our Bureau

Chennai, August 28

City Union Bank (CUB) announced that it has launched ‘Video KYC’ to facilitate new customers to open Savings Account digitally from the comfort of the homes. In a press release, the bank said that prospective customers willing to open a CUB account can now do so by simply downloading the ‘CUB Easy’ app from their android phones and can open account instantly using their PAN and Aadhaar. “The bank officials will verify the KYC details of the customer through a video at customer’s convenient time. After verification the account will be made fully operational,” it added.