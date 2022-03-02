hamburger

Deepak Parekh steps down as non-executive Chairman of HDFC Ergo

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 02, 2022
Deepak Parekh

HDFC nominates Keki Mistry for the post

Deepak Parekh has stepped down as the non-executive Chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance.

HDFC has nominated Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman and CEO of HDFC as the non-executive Chairman of the insurer.

As on December 31, 2021, HDFC Ltd held 49.98 per cent stake in HDFC Ergo.

Published on March 02, 2022
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

