Dhanlaxmi Bank posts ₹23-crore net profit in Q4

Dhanlaxmi Bank has recorded an operating profit of ₹63.62 crore and net profit of ₹23.42 crore during Q4 of the FY22 as against operating loss of ₹12.85 crore and net profit of ₹5.28 crore of the corresponding quarter of the FY 21.

The bank recorded an annual operating profit of ₹134.30 crore and net profit of ₹35.90 crore for the whole financial year ended March 31.

The total business improved to ₹20,847 crore as on March 31, from ₹18,834 crore compared to previous year, registering growth of 11 per cent. Deposits recorded a growth of 6 per cent to reach ₹12,403 crore against ₹11,712 crore. CASA deposits grew by 9 per cent during the year and reached ₹4,252 crore, which was ₹3,908 crore as on March 31, 2021.

Advances up

Gross advances reached ₹8,444 crore from ₹7,122 crore. Annual net interest income increased from ₹329.65 crore to ₹362.32 crore. Non-Interest income increased to ₹169.12 crore from ₹122.22 crore. Total income increased by ₹32.79 crore with growth of 3 per cent. Asset quality improved significantly with gross NPA coming down by 291 bps and net NPA coming down by 191 bps on a Y-o-Y basis to 6.32 per cent and 2.85 per cent, respectively.

Provision coverage ratio improved from 74.20 per cent to 80.64 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. Book value of shares improved from ₹34.15 to ₹35.57 on Y-o-Y basis and earnings per share was ₹1.42. CRAR as on March 31, 2022 was 12.98 per cent.

The bank would continue its focus on CASA, retail advances including gold loans, non-Interest income and NPA recovery during the current year, a statement issued here said.