hamburger

Money & Banking

Dhanlaxmi Bank posts ₹23-crore net profit in Q4

BL Kochi Bureau | Kochi, May 19 | Updated on: May 19, 2022

For the Archives : Dhanlaxmi Bank. Photo : Bijoy Ghosh | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Total business rises 11% to ₹20,847 crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank has recorded an operating profit of ₹63.62 crore and net profit of ₹23.42 crore during Q4 of the FY22 as against operating loss of ₹12.85 crore and net profit of ₹5.28 crore of the corresponding quarter of the FY 21.

The bank recorded an annual operating profit of ₹134.30 crore and net profit of ₹35.90 crore for the whole financial year ended March 31.

The total business improved to ₹20,847 crore as on March 31, from ₹18,834 crore compared to previous year, registering growth of 11 per cent. Deposits recorded a growth of 6 per cent to reach ₹12,403 crore against ₹11,712 crore. CASA deposits grew by 9 per cent during the year and reached ₹4,252 crore, which was ₹3,908 crore as on March 31, 2021.

Advances up

Gross advances reached ₹8,444 crore from ₹7,122 crore. Annual net interest income increased from ₹329.65 crore to ₹362.32 crore. Non-Interest income increased to ₹169.12 crore from ₹122.22 crore. Total income increased by ₹32.79 crore with growth of 3 per cent. Asset quality improved significantly with gross NPA coming down by 291 bps and net NPA coming down by 191 bps on a Y-o-Y basis to 6.32 per cent and 2.85 per cent, respectively.

Provision coverage ratio improved from 74.20 per cent to 80.64 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. Book value of shares improved from ₹34.15 to ₹35.57 on Y-o-Y basis and earnings per share was ₹1.42. CRAR as on March 31, 2022 was 12.98 per cent.

The bank would continue its focus on CASA, retail advances including gold loans, non-Interest income and NPA recovery during the current year, a statement issued here said.

Published on May 19, 2022
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you