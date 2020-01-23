DHFL loss widens sharply in the September quarter

The Jabra Elite 75T Review: All set to be a favourite in 2020
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
The troubled Dewan Housing Finance Company (DHFL) that became the first non-banking finance company to be referred to a bankruptcy court, has reported a steep ₹6,705 crore of loss in the September quarter, after posting a loss of ₹206 crore in the June quarter.
The dismal performance of the once-fancied stock highlights the extent of the issue at hand.
In December last year, corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) had been initiated against DHFL in line with the provisions of the IBC. The RBI had superseded the DHFL board and appointed an administrator and a three-member committee.
The administrator, advisors and present key management personnel have stated that they take no responsibility with respect to the accuracy, validity, completeness or authenticity of the information and figures mentioned in the results (for the September quarter) as they belong to a period prior to the date of their joining the company.
Also, after the erstwhile statutory auditors — Chaturvedi & Shah LLP and Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP — had raised several red flags over DHFL’s March quarter results, the subsequently appointed auditor KK Mankeshwar had also set out disclaimers in the June quarter results, stating that it was unable to comment on the correctness of various aspects.
For the December quarter, the auditor has stated that “multiple issues of financial significance as highlighted by the predecessor joint statutory auditors in their report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 together with the suspected irregularities as reported…… are presently investigated by the concerned agencies. The administrator …. believes that adjustments of the impact of these matters… including with regard to any adjustments to the carrying values of the loans, restatement, related parties and other disclosures can be made only when the same will become known in definitive terms after the said investigations are formally concluded.”
The earlier auditors had put forth several qualifications and observations to the March quarter results that could have a material impact on the financial statements of the company. This has been reviewed by the existing auditor.
In respect of Inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) aggregating ₹5,652 crore as of March 2019, the earlier auditors had noted significant deficiencies in the grant and rollover of ICDs. Of these, ICDs aggregating to ₹1,306 crore have been converted into term loans as on September 2019, resulting in an outstanding ₹3,809 crore ICDs. While provisions are made against the lCDs on the basis of the Loss Given Default (LGD) percentages, these provisions may undergo changes. The auditor has thus stated that it has not been able to comment on the correctness and adequacy / inadequacy of such provisions.
Deficiencies in documentation of project / mortgage loans were flagged by the earlier joint auditors. The RBI appointed administrator and present key personnel have expressed their inability to express any view on the documentation adequacy / completeness.
DHLF had marked down value of loans (wholesale), in respect of which both past and current auditors have been unable to obtain sufficient evidence to support the values of the loans. The RBI appointed administrator is also awaiting conclusion of investigations by various agencies. Hence, there could be significant write-offs in future.
Being a financial service provider, there are multiple lenders — banks, mutual funds, pension funds, etc. This creates complications for reaching a consensus in the case of DHFL.
The case gets more complicated because of presence of fixed deposit holders. The IBC’s normal waterfall payment mechanism gives priority to repayments of secured financial creditors over unsecured creditors such as depositors. The present IBC framework does not provide special treatment to any class of financial creditors other than secured financial creditors.
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...