Digital capabilities helped Karnataka Bank during pandemic: MD

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The digital capabilities of Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBL) helped it to extend most of the banking transactions through online mode as well as alternative delivery channels during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KBL.
Speaking at the Founders’ Day celebration of the bank on Thursday, he said digital transactions of the bank touched a high of 88.77 per cent as on December 31.
Terming it a new record for Karnataka Bank, he said: “I place on record the good cooperation extended by our dear customers in embracing digital adoption. I am happy to state that the bank was able to exhibit resilience, and has shown impressive growth in all the areas of its operations in spite of Covid pandemic during the current financial year.”
Anticipating the difficulties the days ahead due to the pandemic, the bank had adopted an innovative theme of ‘conserve, consolidate and emerge stronger’ in the early days of the pandemic, and implemented this Covid prescription of Karnataka Bank on mission mode, he said.
The bank has exhibited consistency in its financial performances by earning a net profit of ₹451.20 crore in the first nine months of 2020-21 against a profit of ₹431.78 crore for the full year of 2019-20. “That means during this nine months period, we had not only overtaken the last year profit, whatever that we had earned, but exceeded by another ₹20 crore. That is the resilience of Karnataka Bank,” he said.
Gururaj Karajagi, Chairman of the Academy for Creative Teaching, Bengaluru, delivered the Founders’ Day lecture. P Jayarama Bhat, Chairman of Karnataka Bank, presided over the programme.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...