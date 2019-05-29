Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday May 29, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8967 0.8946 0.89 0.8834 Euro 0.8965 0.8967 0.8946 0.89
0.7914 0.7903 0.7878 0.7844 Pound Sterling 0.7911 0.7914 0.7903 0.7879
109.3227 109.0853 108.5486 107.7865 Japanese Yen* 109.353 109.3208 109.0825 108.5531
1.0056 1.0027 0.9969 0.9888 Swiss Franc 1.0059 1.0056 1.0027 0.9971
1.3818 50.8116 51.1594 51.6594 Singapore Dollar 1.3819 50.7391 51.087 51.5942
7.8528 8.9325 8.9936 9.0931 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8515 8.9425 8.9809 9.0701
1.4449 101.6232 102.3188 103.3188 Australian Dollar 1.4445 100.0286 102.1739 103.1884
8.7472 8.0137 8.0778 8.1755 Norwegian Kroner 8.7578 8.0483 8.0571 8.1465
9.5871 7.3118 7.3772 7.4806 Swedish Kroner 9.6011 7.3939 7.3514 7.4399
1.3503 51.9407 52.2963 52.8074 Canadian Dollar 1.3506 52.2537 52.2222 52.7407
69.89 70.12 70.60 71.29 Indian Rupees 69.8000 70.02 70.50 71.20
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on May 29, 2019
