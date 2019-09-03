Tuesday, September 03, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday September 03, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9142 0.9119 0.9078 0.9016 Euro 0.9139 0.9142 0.9119 0.9079
0.8316 0.8305 0.8285 0.8257 Pound Sterling 0.8316 0.8316 0.8305 0.8286
106.1374 105.8961 105.4724 104.7693 Japanese Yen* 106.1766 106.143 105.8824 105.4834
0.9895 0.9866 0.9814 0.9732 Swiss Franc 0.9896 0.9895 0.9865 0.9815
1.3924 52.3309 52.6906 53.259 Singapore Dollar 1.3928 52.2086 52.5755 53.1439
7.842 9.2781 9.3418 9.4426 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8492 9.2564 9.3214 9.4222
1.4854 108.5672 109.3134 108.8676 Australian Dollar 1.4851 106.7206 109.0746 110.2537
9.1375 7.9584 8.0219 8.1173 Norwegian Kroner 9.1376 7.9572 7.9956 8.0909
9.8719 7.3698 7.4355 7.5464 Swedish Kroner 9.8731 7.4355 7.4043 7.4995
1.3369 54.2836 54.6567 55.2463 Canadian Dollar 1.3372 54.5639 54.5373 55.1269
72.46 72.74 73.24 74.03 Indian Rupees 72.3700 72.57 73.08 73.87
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 03, 2019
