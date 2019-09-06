Friday, September 06, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday September 06, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.907 0.9049 0.9008 0.8945 Euro 0.9067 0.907 0.9047 0.9008
0.8125 0.8114 0.8096 0.8068 Pound Sterling 0.8122 0.8124 0.8113 0.8095
107.0066 106.7566 106.3306 105.6316 Japanese Yen* 107.0319 107.0037 106.7462 106.3289
0.9908 0.9879 0.9828 0.9746 Swiss Franc 0.9912 0.9906 0.9879 0.9827
1.3809 52.2101 52.5797 53.1449 Singapore Dollar 1.3813 52.1449 52.5145 53.0797
7.8362 9.1901 9.2551 9.3546 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8435 9.1786 9.2436 9.3431
1.4634 105.9559 106.7059 106.2899 Australian Dollar 1.4631 104.2899 106.5735 107.7206
8.995 8.0056 8.0712 8.167 Norwegian Kroner 8.995 8.0223 8.0522 8.1479
9.6478 7.4741 7.5426 7.6475 Swedish Kroner 9.6487 7.5509 7.5176 7.6143
1.3224 54.5833 54.9697 55.5606 Canadian Dollar 1.3224 54.5152 54.9015 55.4924
71.78 72.05 72.56 73.34 Indian Rupees 71.6900 71.96 72.47 73.25
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 06, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.