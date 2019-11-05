Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday November 05, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9013 0.8995 0.8958 0.8906 Euro 0.9009 0.9013 0.8995 0.8958
0.776 0.7753 0.7739 0.772 Pound Sterling 0.7758 0.776 0.7753 0.7738
108.8964 108.715 108.2613 107.6763 Japanese Yen* 108.9255 108.9053 108.7129 108.2621
0.9913 0.9891 0.9844 0.9782 Swiss Franc 0.9917 0.9913 0.9891 0.9845
1.3569 52.1912 52.5147 53.1176 Singapore Dollar 1.3573 52.5407 52.4779 53.0882
7.835 9.0536 9.1213 9.2261 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8337 9.0587 9.1033 9.2092
1.4474 102.8696 103.5072 104.6957 Australian Dollar 1.4471 102.7971 103.4348 104.6377
9.1408 7.7574 7.8055 7.9037 Norwegian Kroner 9.1528 7.7604 7.8 7.8907
9.639 7.3631 7.4241 7.5407 Swedish Kroner 9.6398 7.4272 7.4035 7.5052
1.3136 54.1832 54.5191 55.145 Canadian Dollar 1.3139 54.145 54.4809 55.1145
70.75 70.98 71.42 72.24 Indian Rupees 70.6600 70.93 71.37 72.20
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on November 05, 2019
