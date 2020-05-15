Friday, May 15, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday May 15, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9255 0.9229 0.9216 0.9197 Euro 0.9261 0.9236 0.9225 0.9206
0.8184 0.8177 0.8175 0.8173 Pound Sterling 0.8195 0.8186 0.8182 0.818
106.9435 106.8791 106.7581 106.5846 Japanese Yen* 107.6115 106.9876 106.8666 106.6768
0.9703 0.9703 0.9685 0.9658 Swiss Franc 0.9766 0.9713 0.9695 0.9669
1.42 53.3944 53.7324 54.2606 Singapore Dollar 1.4284 53.3732 53.7042 54.2324
7.7323 9.7832 9.8452 9.9291 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7744 9.7542 9.84 9.9368
1.5458 116.6462 117.3846 118.5385 Australian Dollar 1.5491 116.6 117.3231 118.4769
9.7369 7.4553 7.5025 7.5762 Norwegian Kroner 10.6387 7.4596 7.4985 7.5723
9.424 7.7131 7.762 7.8462 Swedish Kroner 10.2593 7.7179 7.7579 7.8422
1.3999 53.773 54.1135 54.6454 Canadian Dollar 1.4079 53.7518 54.0851 54.617
76.24 75.82 76.30 77.05 Indian Rupees 74.7900 75.79 76.26 77.01
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 15, 2020
