Friday, June 19, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday June 19, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8917 0.8912 0.8899 0.8879 Euro 0.8923 0.8919 0.8906 0.8887
0.8043 0.8054 0.8053 0.8048 Pound Sterling 0.8054 0.8062 0.8059 0.8055
106.5485 106.8512 106.8074 106.6218 Japanese Yen* 107.2128 106.9289 106.8846 106.7125
0.9477 0.9506 0.9489 0.9462 Swiss Franc 0.954 0.9515 0.9498 0.9471
1.3902 54.9784 55.3094 55.8345 Singapore Dollar 1.3983 54.9568 55.2878 55.8129
7.7347 9.8606 9.92 10.0142 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7685 9.8441 9.9161 10.0103
1.4562 110.7536 111.4203 112.4783 Australian Dollar 1.4591 110.7101 111.3768 112.4348
9.1947 8.0105 8.0587 8.1352 Norwegian Kroner 9.9749 8.0073 8.0556 8.1321
9.0755 8.1125 8.1614 8.2476 Swedish Kroner 9.832 8.1266 8.1582 8.2444
1.3556 56.1912 56.5294 57.0662 Canadian Dollar 1.3637 56.1691 56.5074 57.0441
76.96 76.42 76.88 77.61 Indian Rupees 75.5100 76.39 76.85 77.58
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 19, 2020
TOPICS
