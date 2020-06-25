Thursday, June 25, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday June 25, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8891 0.8914 0.8901 0.8881 Euro 0.8899 0.8922 0.891 0.8892
0.8055 0.8047 0.8045 0.8042 Pound Sterling 0.8067 0.8055 0.8053 0.8049
106.8792 107.3247 107.2452 107.0665 Japanese Yen* 107.5577 107.343 107.2482 107.0843
0.946 0.9485 0.9468 0.9442 Swiss Franc 0.9524 0.9494 0.9479 0.9451
1.3888 54.6043 54.9496 55.482 Singapore Dollar 1.3972 54.5827 54.9281 55.4604
7.7368 9.7935 9.8555 9.9381 Hong Kong Dollar 7.772 9.7771 9.8516 9.9471
1.4552 110 110.6957 111.7681 Australian Dollar 1.458 109.9565 110.6522 111.7246
9.3106 7.8409 7.8987 7.9752 Norwegian Kroner 10.1215 7.8459 7.8956 7.9721
9.0035 8.1263 8.1865 8.2658 Swedish Kroner 9.7529 8.1406 8.1833 8.2626
1.3604 55.8088 56.1618 56.7059 Canadian Dollar 1.3686 55.7868 56.1397 56.6838
76.44 75.90 76.38 77.12 Indian Rupees 75.0000 75.87 76.35 77.09
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 25, 2020
