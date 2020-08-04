Tuesday, August 04, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday August 04, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8495 0.8473 0.8463 0.8444 Euro 0.85 0.8476 0.8465 0.8446
0.7644 0.7655 0.7653 0.7648 Pound Sterling 0.7653 0.7657 0.7655 0.7651
105.7724 105.8923 105.8101 105.6192 Japanese Yen* 106.4512 105.9685 105.9004 105.6945
0.9149 0.9141 0.9126 0.9097 Swiss Franc 0.921 0.9146 0.9132 0.9105
1.372 54.9635 55.2993 55.8394 Singapore Dollar 1.3802 54.9489 55.2847 55.8175
7.7329 9.7161 9.7755 9.871 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7683 9.7135 9.7729 9.8671
1.4007 104.5833 105.2222 106.25 Australian Dollar 1.4034 104.5556 106.6761 107.7042
8.7903 8.2656 8.3161 8.3974 Norwegian Kroner 9.5045 8.2725 8.3139 8.4033
8.4383 8.6353 8.6881 8.7729 Swedish Kroner 9.0867 8.6429 8.6858 8.7695
1.3344 56.194 56.5373 57.0896 Canadian Dollar 1.3426 56.1791 56.5224 57.0672
75.86 75.30 75.76 76.50 Indian Rupees 74.4200 75.28 75.74 76.47
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 04, 2020
