Friday, August 21, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday August 21, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8421 0.8468 0.8457 0.8439 Euro 0.8428 0.8468 0.8457 0.8439
0.7551 0.7603 0.7602 0.7597 Pound Sterling 0.7561 0.7606 0.7603 0.7599
105.3497 105.5228 105.4401 105.2501 Japanese Yen* 106.0312 105.5399 105.4718 105.2813
0.9042 0.91 0.9084 0.9057 Swiss Franc 0.9104 0.9103 0.9087 0.9061
1.3625 54.8102 55.1752 55.7518 Singapore Dollar 1.3706 54.7883 55.1533 55.7299
7.7321 9.689 9.7535 9.8555 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7686 9.6727 9.7497 9.8516
1.3875 104.2917 104.9861 106.0833 Australian Dollar 1.3901 104.25 104.9444 106.0417
8.6522 8.3619 8.4176 8.5056 Norwegian Kroner 9.3438 8.3586 8.4143 8.5022
8.4776 8.5427 8.5995 8.6993 Swedish Kroner 9.1367 8.5587 8.5961 8.6959
1.3122 56.8864 57.2652 57.8636 Canadian Dollar 1.3203 56.8636 57.2424 57.8409
75.62 75.09 75.59 76.38 Indian Rupees 74.1900 75.06 75.56 76.35
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 21, 2020
