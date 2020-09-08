Tuesday, September 08, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday September 08, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.847 0.844 0.8429 0.841 Euro 0.8475 0.8445 0.8434 0.8413
0.7612 0.7629 0.7626 0.7621 Pound Sterling 0.7621 0.7632 0.7631 0.7624
105.9612 105.8773 105.8087 105.6134 Japanese Yen* 106.6442 105.9245 105.8555 105.6455
0.9153 0.9146 0.913 0.9102 Swiss Franc 0.9212 0.9152 0.9137 0.9109
1.3643 53.9124 54.2482 54.7956 Singapore Dollar 1.3723 53.8978 54.2336 54.7737
7.7315 9.5303 9.5897 9.674 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7687 9.5155 9.5871 9.6826
1.3731 101.1781 101.8082 102.8356 Australian Dollar 1.3754 101.1507 101.7808 102.7945
8.6395 8.1885 8.2395 8.3226 Norwegian Kroner 9.3423 8.1953 8.2464 8.3285
8.4528 8.3932 8.4455 8.5307 Swedish Kroner 9.1202 8.41 8.4432 8.5273
1.3072 55.9545 56.7328 57.3053 Canadian Dollar 1.3149 56.3664 56.7176 57.2824
74.30 73.86 74.32 75.07 Indian Rupees 72.8700 73.84 74.30 75.04
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 08, 2020
