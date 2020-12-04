Friday, December 04, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday December 04, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8235 0.8217 0.8207 0.8191 Euro 0.824 0.8218 0.8207 0.819
0.7434 0.7436 0.7434 0.7431 Pound Sterling 0.7443 0.7441 0.7439 0.7435
103.6017 104.0917 104.0084 103.8848 Japanese Yen* 104.2666 104.1221 104.0677 103.9294
0.888 0.8905 0.8891 0.8867 Swiss Franc 0.8939 0.8913 0.8898 0.8874
1.3296 55.6617 55.9925 56.6992 Singapore Dollar 1.3375 55.6466 55.9774 56.6767
7.7362 9.5523 9.609 9.7303 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7734 9.5497 9.6065 9.7265
1.3448 100.0405 100.6351 101.9054 Australian Dollar 1.3469 100.0135 100.6081 101.8649
8.4563 8.4509 8.5011 8.6084 Norwegian Kroner 9.1223 8.4486 8.5086 8.6149
8.151 8.7713 8.8339 8.9561 Swedish Kroner 8.7614 8.7898 8.8316 8.9419
1.2818 57.3876 57.7287 58.4574 Canadian Dollar 1.2894 57.3721 57.7132 58.4341
74.50 74.03 74.47 75.41 Indian Rupees 73.0700 74.01 74.45 75.38
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 04, 2020
