Monday, December 14, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday December 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8244 0.8223 0.8214 0.8196 Euro 0.8248 0.8226 0.8215 0.82
0.7505 0.7452 0.7449 0.7446 Pound Sterling 0.7514 0.7453 0.7451 0.7448
103.742 103.6647 103.6003 103.4687 Japanese Yen* 104.3983 103.7094 103.6453 103.5267
0.8864 0.8857 0.8842 0.8818 Swiss Franc 0.8924 0.886 0.8845 0.8821
1.3315 55.5113 55.8195 56.5188 Singapore Dollar 1.3393 55.4962 55.797 56.5038
7.7396 9.5265 9.5794 9.6994 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7687 9.5239 9.5755 9.6968
1.3247 97.1447 97.6842 98.9079 Australian Dollar 1.3268 97.1184 97.6447 98.8816
8.424 8.457 8.504 8.6105 Norwegian Kroner 9.086 8.4548 8.5006 8.6181
8.138 8.7684 8.8171 8.9382 Swedish Kroner 8.7479 8.7869 8.8135 8.9358
1.2716 57.6797 58 59.189 Canadian Dollar 1.2791 58.1181 57.9766 58.7109
74.30 73.83 74.24 75.17 Indian Rupees 72.8700 73.81 74.21 75.15
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 14, 2020
