Equitas SFB launches video KYC account

Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched video KYC account, which would enable any person anywhere in the country to open a savings account with the lender.

“This is a web application designed to conduct a remote verification process through a video call,” it said in a release, adding that the video call has to be triggered from the Relationship Executive’s domain and the recording for the video call will be stored as well.

“The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and PAN details on the video call for bank to verify,” it further said.

The bank has also revamped its mobile app to deliver most of the services over the app itself.