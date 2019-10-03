Thursday, October 03, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 03, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
72.43 71.64 71.19 70.94 70.97 US Dollar 70.85 70.84 71.2 71.65 72.44
80.37 79.04 78.16 77.72 77.75 Euro 77.62 77.61 77.99 78.67 79.91
90.15 88.95 88.17 87.76 87.80 Pound Sterling 87.67 87.66 88.08 88.74 89.93
68.5 67.39 66.64 66.27 66.30 Japanese Yen* 66.18 66.18 66.51 67.07 68.13
73.37 72.09 71.24 70.81 70.84 Swiss Franc 70.72 70.71 71.07 71.71 72.89
6.76 6.80 6.81 10.41 10.41 Danish Kroner 10.40 10.39 6.72 6.81 6.80
1.38 1.38 1.38 51.35 51.37 Singapore Dollar 51.28 51.27 1.38 1.38 1.38
7.84 7.84 7.84 9.05 9.05 Hong Kong Dollar 9.03 9.03 7.83 7.84 7.84
0.67 0.67 0.67 47.68 47.70 Australian Dollar 47.62 47.62 0.68 0.67 0.67
0.63 0.63 0.63 44.59 44.61 New Zealand Dollar 44.54 44.54 0.63 0.63 0.63
9.14 9.14 9.15 7.76 7.76 Norwegian Kroner 7.74 7.74 9.14 9.15 9.14
9.82 9.86 9.88 7.18 7.18 Swedish Kroner 7.17 7.17 9.77 9.88 9.86
1.33 1.33 1.33 53.17 53.19 Canadian Dollar 53.08 53.08 1.33 1.33 1.33
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on October 03, 2019
