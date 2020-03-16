Monday, March 16, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Monday March 16, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.9 75.19 74.71 74.33 74.36 US Dollar 74.2 74.19 74.58 75.06 75.78
85.29 84.27 83.47 82.86 82.89 Euro 82.74 82.73 83.13 83.85 84.86
93.27 92.35 91.69 91.11 91.14 Pound Sterling 90.98 90.96 91.41 92.11 93.05
72.6 71.69 71.07 70.52 70.54 Japanese Yen* 70.37 70.36 70.75 71.38 72.21
81.09 80.01 79.24 78.61 78.64 Swiss Franc 78.44 78.42 78.87 79.55 80.56
6.66 6.68 6.70 11.09 11.10 Danish Kroner 11.07 11.07 6.64 6.70 6.68
1.42 1.42 1.42 52.26 52.28 Singapore Dollar 52.15 52.14 1.42 1.42 1.42
7.77 7.77 7.77 9.57 9.57 Hong Kong Dollar 9.55 9.55 7.77 7.77 7.77
0.61 0.61 0.61 45.47 45.49 Australian Dollar 45.40 45.40 0.61 0.61 0.61
0.60 0.60 0.60 44.78 44.80 New Zealand Dollar 44.74 44.74 0.60 0.60 0.60
10.30 10.30 10.31 7.21 7.22 Norwegian Kroner 7.20 7.20 10.30 10.31 10.31
9.77 9.78 9.79 7.59 7.60 Swedish Kroner 7.58 7.58 9.75 9.79 9.78
1.39 1.39 1.39 53.34 53.36 Canadian Dollar 53.23 53.22 1.39 1.39 1.39
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 16, 2020
