Exchange Rates

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
|Indicative on Thursday June 11, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|77.2
|76.47
|76.01
|76.46
|76.49
|US Dollar
|75.01
|75.01
|75.98
|76.44
|77.17
|88.16
|87.15
|86.51
|86.78
|86.82
|Euro
|85.08
|85.16
|86.46
|87.1
|88.11
|97.98
|97.01
|96.4
|96.99
|97.04
|Pound Sterling
|95.03
|95.12
|96.34
|96.96
|97.92
|72.38
|71.57
|71.08
|71.6
|71.67
|Japanese Yen*
|69.8
|69.87
|71.04
|71.53
|72.33
|82.41
|81.4
|80.76
|81.18
|81.26
|Swiss Franc
|79.12
|79.2
|80.64
|81.28
|82.28
|6.54
|6.55
|6.55
|11.95
|11.98
|Danish Kroner
|11.15
|11.18
|6.53
|6.55
|6.55
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|55.21
|55.26
|Singapore Dollar
|53.84
|53.9
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|9.89
|9.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.65
|9.66
|7.77
|7.75
|7.75
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|53.09
|53.11
|Australian Dollar
|51.99
|52.04
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|49.73
|49.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.69
|48.74
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|9.38
|9.38
|9.38
|8.47
|8.5
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.67
|7.7
|9.38
|9.38
|9.38
|9.21
|9.21
|9.22
|8.61
|8.64
|Swedish Kroner
|7.81
|7.84
|9.2
|9.21
|9.21
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|56.98
|57.03
|Canadian Dollar
|55.57
|55.62
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
Love for the Malabar tamarind — a spice that dominates the Kerala red fish curry — is a lifelong emotion for ...
A hero’s welcome for the first humans on the moon came only after they spent 88 hours in a mobile quarantine ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Getting more animated in a Covid-19 world
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...