EXIM Bank extends LOC of $448 million to Uzbekistan

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank), on behalf of the Government of India, has extended a Line of Credit (LOC) of $448 million to the Government of Republic of Uzbekistan.

This LOC is for financing various projects in the Roads & Transport, Water and Technology & Communication sectors in Uzbekistan, Exim Bank said in a statement.

With the signing of this LOC Agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 266 Lines of Credit, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, CIS and the Oceania, with credit commitments of around $26.59 billion, available for financing exports from India.

Besides promoting India’s exports, Exim Bank's LOCs enable demonstration of Indian expertise and project execution capabilities in emerging markets, the statement said.