Federal Bank launches mobile ATM service in Mangaluru

Federal Bank has launched mobile ATM service in Mangaluru.

A press release said that mobile ATM service is part of the bank’s social commitment in fighting Covid-19, and this will help in delivering banking services at people’s doorsteps in and around Mangaluru.

It said that apartment owners, societies, companies, and residential areas in the city can use this facility by contacting the bank. Public having accounts with any bank can withdraw cash from the mobile ATM of Federal Bank.

The release said that Federal Bank started its service in Mangaluru in 1975. Now the bank has 11 branches in Dakshina Kannada district and four in Udupi district.

Ajith Kumar Hegde, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation, inaugurated the service in the presence of Sreekanth K, Deputy Vice-President and Regional Head of Mangaluru of Federal Bank, it added.