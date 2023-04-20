Federal Bank has entered into a Banking Correspondent agreement with Chennai-based KiVi, an agri fintech start-up operated by Agrosperity Tech Solutions, with a view to scaling and expanding its agri lending portfolio in Tamil Nadu.

Federal Bank launched the instant KCC platform in September 2022. Claimed to be the first of its kind in agriculture lending, it offers farmers convenience and turnaround time. It aims at providing small-value loans to small and marginal farmers, and is designed to facilitate efficient credit flow to underserved rural populations, a spokesman said here.

Phygital model

KiVi employs a phygital model that combines features of the lending technology platform and the last-mile channel to serve farmer households and MSMEs such as input retailers, output aggregators or other village entrepreneurs. It provides a frictionless and secure customer experience through seamless API integrations with bureaus and other service providers, along with user-friendly WhatsApp journeys.

Under the agreement, KiVi will acquire, service and augment Federal Bank’s underwriting capability. Mohan K, Senior Vice-President and Country Head, Agri, Micro and Rural Banking, Federal Bank, said the bank has been a pioneer in agri lending and has now sharpened its focus with technology and a partnership model.

Bank-fintech collaboration

“We have experimented many products suitable for the agri sector and will continue to bring more innovative products that can be scaled to more farmers and agri value chain partners. We found KiVi to be the right partner because of their farmer and agri MSME focus and their tech-driven approach. The founding team’s experience in last mile rural lending gave us a lot of confidence,” Mohan added.

Joby CO, Founder and CEO of KiVi, said the start-up is excited to partner with a leading bank with agri- lending focus. This partnership is a significant milestone in our journey to bring affordable, timely and convenient credit to farmers and agri MSMEs. We believe that collaboration between banks and agri fintechs will be crucial for India to achieve its budgeted agriculture credit of ₹20 lakh crore.”

In the initial phase of this partnership, KiVi aims to serve 10,000 farmers in Tamil Nadu,” Joby added. KiVi is led by a team with a track record in rural lending and agri commodity trade and is co-incubated by IIT Madras Incubation Cell, the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub and Indigram Labs.

