Federal Bank to felicitate 75 farmers in Kerala

Federal Bank will felicitate 75 farmers from Kerala by giving away a cash reward of ₹10,000 each as part of a campaign, ‘Joy of Freedom,’ being launched to celebrate 75 years of independence. The beneficiaries will be selected by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of of Kerala.

Farmer’s Day function

Renji Alex, Vice President and Thiruvananthapuram Zonal Head of the bank, handed over a cheque for ₹7.50 lakh to P Prasad, Minister of Agriculture, at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Farmers’ Day on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Nandakumar V, Head of Branch Banking, Federal Bank, said, “felicitating farmers is among the numerous initiatives to celebrate the joy of 75 years. Farmers contribute to the prosperity of the state. We are grateful to the State government and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for giving us this opportunity.”

15 new branches, ‘Bank on the Go’

In connection with the campaign, and to add value to the society and its customers, the bank organised a range of activities, including distribution of 75,000 plantable cards to school students, platinum felicitation for citizens above the age of 75, extending support to education of 75 girl children, and a financial awareness campaign through social media and other CSR activities, a spokesman said.

The bank opened 15 new branches across the country on Wednesday. These branches are equipped with ATMs, safe deposit lockers and digital platforms such as Fed e-studio. It also flagged off ‘Bank on the Go’, a vehicle converted as a bank branch that will bring banking services to customers doorsteps, the spokesman added.