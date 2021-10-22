FinMin announces repayment of oil bonds worth ₹5,000 cr

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Finance Ministry has announced payment of ₹5,000 crore for oil bonds issued during 2005 and 2010 in lieu of selling oil product below the cost.
“The outstanding balance of ‘7.75% OMC GoI Special Bonds 2021’ is repayable at par on November 26, 2021,” the Ministry said in a statement. Further it mentioned that no interest will accrue thereon from the said date. In the event of a holiday being declared on repayment day by any State Government under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the loan/s will be repaid by the paying offices in that State on the previous working day.
Last month, the government paid ₹5,000 crore for another tranche of oil bond, taking total payout at ₹10,000 crore in the fiscal. After this, next tranche of ₹22,000 crore will be due in 2023. With this total principal amount pending would be over ₹1.20-lakh crore to be repaid between 2023 and 2026.
A mechanism of the regulated era, the bonds were issued to the oil companies for not increasing retail prices of petrol and diesel to reflect rising crude oil prices. The ‘under-recoveries’ of the oil companies due to their bearing the subsidy burden was converted into oil bonds by the then government. These bonds are interest-bearing, having a fixed coupon rate and paid on a half-yearly basis. The annual interest due of around ₹10,000 crore has been provided for in the Budget.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...