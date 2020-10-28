Fintech firm FlexiLoans.com raises ₹150 crore

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Fintech lender FlexiLoans.com has raised ₹150 crore from a mix of equity and debt, which the company will use to scale up its micro SME lending, supply chain and co-lending verticals.
The Falguni and Sanjay Nayar Family Office has provided the entire equity funding in the current round. The company had raised a seed funding earlier in 2016, FlexiLoans said in a statement.
Also read: GetVantage raises $5 million from Chiratae Ventures, Dream Incubators, others
Along with the current funding, FlexiLoans has raised ₹500 crore in equity and debt since its inception in 2016 and banking relationships with over 13 financial institutions.
“With this strong commitment by existing investors and industry veterans, FlexiLoans.com is now poised to enter the next phase of its growth journey that we have clearly crafted on the lines of profitability, growth and risk control. We chose to accept this bid over other term sheets we had from a few institutional investors, given the long term nature of this capital,” said Deepak Jain, co-founder of FlexiLoans.com.
The company will use the funding to scale up its micro SME lending, even as it is looking to grow its supply chain and co-lending verticals which are witnessing significant growth and traction in the post Covid-19 times.
Over the last four years, FlexiLoans.com has disbursed more than 30,000 unsecured loans worth over ₹800 crore in 1,400 cities and has over 100 partnerships with India’s leading e-commerce ecosystems, payment gateways and supply chain ecosystems.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...