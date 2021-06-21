FlexiLoans.com partners with Retailio to offer working capital loans

Fintech platform FlexiLoans.com has partnered with Retailio, a business-to-business healthcare marketplace, to provide working capital loans to its more than 1,00,000 retailers and distributors across the country.

This partnership aims to fund over 15,000 pharma retailers in the next 18 months.

Deepak Jain, Co-Founder of FlexiLoans, said, “The Indian pharmacy market is a $40-billion market and operates in the remotest town in the country and often these units require timely and adequate funds for seasonal spikes, new product launches and business expansion. FlexiLoans.com has been expanding its ecosystem partnerships to provide the small business the best lending proposition via our Co-lending platform and our partnership with Retailio is an imminent one in this direction”.

Since its inception in 2016, Flexiloans.com has disbursed more than ₹1,000 crore to more than 30,000 customers across 1,500 cities across India. It receives over 1,00,000 applications per month, largely from Tier-II, III and Tier-IV cities in India.

Unlocking opportunities

Rohit Anand, Head, Fintech, Retailio, said, “One of the core business requirements of our retailer base is enabling seamless financial products for their core purchases. FlexiLoans has been at the forefront of digital, providing multiple lending products via its strong technology interface and credit models and will unlock many opportunities for our retailer and distributors on the Retailio platform.”

By the end of this year, it aims to hit an annualised disbursal run-rate of ₹1,000 crore in a single year.