Flipkart offers customised group health insurance cover issued by Bajaj Allianz

Flipkart, on Tuesday, announced that it now offers group health insurance cover ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh issued by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance to its large and growing pan-Indian customer base.

Customers opting for policies of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance on the Flipkart platform are not required to undergo any pre-emptive medical tests; the policy is issued against a declaration of good health; making it convenient to cover for their health scares. The policies further safeguard individuals against medical expenses and hospitalisation expenses, while also covering alternate treatment methods such as Ayurvedic and Homeopathic for up to a certain percentage of the sum insured.

“Flipkart has always tried to bring value-driven solutions to customers who come to our platform, expecting us to solve for their timely needs. India has a low penetration of health insurance, which is something that needs to be addressed, especially in these difficult times. As a marketplace, we are able to work with leading brands in this space and provide the necessary reach to address some of the existing gaps in the insurance market in the country” said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart.