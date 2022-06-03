Forex reserves cross $600-b mark

India’s foreign exchange reserves crossed the crucial $600 billion mark in the week ended May 27, within a month of falling below this level.

The reserves were up $3.854 billion in the reporting week to stand at $601.363 billion as on May 27.

India’s forex reserves had gone past the $600-billion mark for the first time in the week ended June 4, 2021. In the subsequent weeks, the reserves soared to touch a peak of $642 billion on October 29, 2021.

In the reporting week, all four components of the reserves rose -- foreign currency assets (up by $3.61 billion), gold ($94 million), Special Drawing Rights ($132 million) and Reserve Position in the IMF ($18 million).