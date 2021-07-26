Franklin Templeton MF: SC says SAT direction of ₹250-crore deposit is ‘fair’

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Supreme Court has allowed Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF) to deposit ₹250 crore into an escrow account instead of ₹512 crore as earlier directed by SEBI.
In June, the market regulator had asked FTMF to return nearly ₹512 crore it had collected as management and advisory fees since June 2018 on its six debt schemes that were shut down last year. Further, SEBI had banned the fund from launching any new debt schemes for two years.
Debt MFs: SEBI moots swing pricing
But the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) stayed the SEBI penalty after Franklin Templeton challenged the market regulator’s order. SAT also found the SEBI penalty ‘excessive’ and directed FTMF to deposit ₹250 crore in an escrow account till the case is disposed of. SEBI had challenged this in the top court.
SEBI argued that reducing the penalty amount will set a precedent because its decision to ask the company to return ₹512 crore was based on facts and statistics.
However, the Bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari said that the court will not interfere with the SAT order. “Four weeks further time is given to SEBI before SAT, Mumbai. We direct SAT to dispose of the matter expeditiously as possible,” the Supreme Court said.
FTMF submitted that it would not launch any new debt schemes till the matter is disposed of by SAT.
Franklin Templeton: Suspended debt schemes to pay Rs 3,303 crore
“The SC feels that ₹250 crore is enough. But the real question is how will this help the investors. The amount is just a drop in the ocean against what FTMF owes its investors. Also, ₹250 crore is peanuts versus the adjustments that FTMF has done in its books,” said Anil Jain, a chartered accountant and investor litigating the case in the Supreme Court.
Jain says that ₹512 crore that SEBI had asked FTMF to deposit was based on the NAV adjustments done by the fund house and it was the clawback amount that would have come to the unitholders. “There is a huge difference in the NAV of the six debt schemes that FTMF had given in April 2020, when the schemes were shut, versus the NAV they gave out recently. Of the ₹512 crore, ₹452 crore was clawback amount and ₹60 crore the interest on it. After a scheme is shut, rules do not provide for daily NAV adjustments. Investors say FTMF on its own resorted to declaring NAV adjustments even after the schemes were shut and brought down the valuation and thereby influenced the clawback amount,” Jain says.
Franklin Templeton declined to comment on the Supreme Court order.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...